Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Monday in line with their fall in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs272,600 after a single-day decrease of Rs600.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs233,711 after it registered a decrease of Rs514, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola remained unchanged in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,614 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $6 during the day.

Silver rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

In 2024, gold prices in Pakistan registered significant fluctuations, with a record high of Rs287,900 per tola and a low of Rs210,800 per tola.