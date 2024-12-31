AGL 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
AIRLINK 223.00 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (2.59%)
BOP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.15%)
CNERGY 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.32%)
DCL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
DFML 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
DGKC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.53%)
FCCL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.92%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.58%)
HUBC 129.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.85%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.6%)
MLCF 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.14%)
NBP 66.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.74%)
OGDC 228.85 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (1.5%)
PAEL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (2.78%)
PRL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (9.34%)
PTC 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
SEARL 105.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.41%)
TELE 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.97%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
TPLP 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.18%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.74%)
TRG 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.46%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.64%)
BR100 12,430 Increased By 45.5 (0.37%)
BR30 38,898 Increased By 509.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 115,460 Increased By 201 (0.17%)
KSE30 36,282 Decreased By -18 (-0.05%)
Dec 31, 2024
Markets

Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade, Dubai index eyes 10-year high

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 01:50pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday, with the Dubai index set to finish 2024 at its highest in over a decade.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.3%, with ACWA Power Co rising 0.6% after the firm announced entry into the Chinese market by securing more than 1 gigawatt of renewable energy projects in collaboration with Chinese partners.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.1%, helped by a 0.9% rise in top lender Emirates NBD and a 0.4% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

The Dubai index is set to post its biggest yearly gain since 2021, trading at its highest since May 2014.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was flat, poised to end the year in negative territory.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose after data showed China’s manufacturing activity expanded in December, but they were on track to end lower for a second consecutive year due to demand concerns in top consuming countries.

Most Gulf markets end higher after US job market softens

China’s manufacturing activity expanded for a third straight month in December but at a slower pace, an official factory survey showed on Tuesday.

The Qatari benchmark lost 0.1%, with sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan falling 0.7%.

Gulf stock markets MENA

