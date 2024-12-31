LHC again directs all schools to get buses registered

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday observed that private schools are minting lot of money but not providing better facilities to the students.

The court conducting the hearing of petitions against increase in smog directed all the schools to take the issue of buses serious and get them registered again within a month. The court also directed the education department to cancel the registration of private schools for not implementing the policy of providing buses to students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024