Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Saturday, in line with the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola held steady at Rs273,200.

Meanwhile, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs234,225, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold prices decreased by Rs800 per tola.

The international rate of gold remained unchanged on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,620 per ounce (with a premium of $20) during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained steady at Rs3,350 per tola.