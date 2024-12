JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened on Monday in thin year-end trading. At 0921 GMT, the rand traded at 18.77 against the dollar, about 0.5% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index was last up 0.1% against a basket of other major currencies.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was down around 0.3%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally weaker, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 9.07%.