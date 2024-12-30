AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s GDP grows 0.92% in July-Sept, 2.5% in FY24

  • Growth in agriculture, industry and services stood at 1.15%, -1.03% and 1.43% respectively, in Q1 FY25
BR Web Desk Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 05:48pm

Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) posted a growth of 0.92% in the first quarter (July-September) of fiscal year 2024-25, estimates released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday showed.

“The growth in agriculture, industry and services stands at 1.15%, -1.03% and 1.43% respectively,” read a press release issued by the PBS after the National Accounts Committee (NAC) meeting.

Further, the committee approved the updated growth of GDP during FY 2023-24 at 2.50% as compared to 2.52% estimated previously.

“Despite improvement in important crops from 17.02% to 17.12%, the updated growth in agriculture has slightly moved down to 6.18% from 6.36% mainly due to downward revision in forestry from 3.05% to -0.89% mainly as a result of lower production of timber,” NAC noted.

NAC shared that during Q1, crops have contracted by 5.93%. “The contraction of 11.19% in important crops is due to a reduction in the production of cotton (-29.6%), maize (-15.6%), rice (-1.2%), and sugarcane (- 2.2%).

Meanwhile, the rate of contraction in industry has slowed down from 4.43% in 2023-24Q1 to 1.03% in 2024-25Q1.

During Q1, the service sector grew by 1.43% as compared to 2.16% in Q1 last year due to positive contribution in wholesale & retail trade (0.51%), accommodation and food services (4.58%), information and communication (5.09%), real estate activities (4.22%), education (2.03%), human health & social work activities (5.60%) and other private services (3.30%).

Size of economy

As per NAC’s latest figures, the national accounts aggregates for FY2023-24, the overall size of the economy stands at Rs105.6 trillion i.e. $373.3 billion.

Further, per capita income in Rupees is 472,263/- i.e. $1,669.

“However, the series of per capita income from 2016-17 onwards will be revised after the receipt of backward and forward projections of population from the sources based on 2023- Population Census,” read the statement.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected the GDP growth rate for Pakistan at 3.2% for fiscal year 2025 against 2.4% in fiscal year 2024.

Recently, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) also revised upwards its forecast for Pakistan’s GDP growth in fiscal year 2025 to 3%, up from 2.8%.

Agriculture gdp PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Industry National Accounts Committee services Pakistan GDP IMF and Pakistan NAC

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s GDP grows 0.92% in July-Sept, 2.5% in FY24

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

New Gwadar International Airport: Muscat flights to begin from January 10

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

Shahab Qader appointed KAPCO CEO

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Fertilizer plants: Subsidised gas supply fuels circular debt

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

Read more stories