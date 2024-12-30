AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

NA Speaker grieved over South Korea plane crash

Press Release Published 30 Dec, 2024 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic plane crash during landing in South Korea.

In a statement on Sunday, the Speaker conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives in the unfortunate incident. He extended his deep sympathy and solidarity with the Parliament, government, and people of South Korea during this difficult time.

“The Parliament, government, and people of Pakistan stand united in expressing their full solidarity with the Parliament, government, and people of South Korea,” the Speaker remarked.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also shared his grief with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the crash and offered prayers for the departed souls. “I am deeply saddened by this tragic incident and share the grief of the South Korean nation,” he said. Furthermore, the Speaker extended his best wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

