AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
AIRLINK 218.53 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.29%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.7%)
CNERGY 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.37%)
DCL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.61%)
DGKC 104.10 Increased By ▲ 5.12 (5.17%)
FCCL 36.97 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.73%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.17%)
HUBC 128.58 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.77%)
HUMNL 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.31%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.31%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.49%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 196.35 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.52%)
PRL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.24%)
PTC 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
SEARL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.87%)
TELE 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.72%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
TPLP 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.05%)
TRG 71.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.8%)
UNITY 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 183 (1.53%)
BR30 37,992 Increased By 814.2 (2.19%)
KSE100 113,266 Increased By 1914.9 (1.72%)
KSE30 35,582 Increased By 543.1 (1.55%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

JI jirga calls for expanding trade with Iran, Afghanistan

PPI Published 30 Dec, 2024 07:50am

QUETTA: In a significant call for regional cooperation, political and tribal leaders of Balochistan on Sunday demanded the expansion of trade between neighbouring countries Iran and Afghanistan to address the growing unemployment crisis in the province.

They made this demand while addressing a Jirga council meeting held under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan in a local marriage hall at Almo Chowk Quetta.

The Jirga, which brought together a broad spectrum of political and tribal figures, was attended by Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan MPA Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, central Secretary General, National Party, Mir Kabeer Muhammadshae, tribal elder Sardar Ahmed Khan Ghaibezai and others.

The leaders emphasized the importance of improving cross-border trade as a means to alleviate unemployment, particularly for the people residing in the bordering areas of Balochistan, who heavily rely on trade with Iran and Afghanistan for their livelihoods. The participants highlighted the necessity of a free and thriving border trade to boost the provincial economy.

In their address, the leaders also raised concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the province. They noted a rise in incidents of target killings, coupled with an overall decline in law and order, which they said was contributing to a sense of insecurity among the people. They also criticized the ongoing deprivation of basic amenities, including water, electricity, and gas, which they argued had left the people of Balochistan struggling for essential services.

The leaders unanimously called for a resolution to the province’s issues through peaceful negotiations and the jirga system, stressing that dialogue must replace violence and conflict in addressing the region’s challenges. They also voiced strong opposition to the current security measures in place, particularly the numerous security checkposts along the highways of Balochistan. The leaders demanded that these checkposts be removed to ease the movement of the people and facilitate smoother trade.

The tribal and political figures concluded their statements by asserting that Balochistan was being treated as a colony rather than a province, and they urged the government to ensure that the region’s resources and people receive the attention and respect they deserve.

The Jirga marked a critical moment in the ongoing discourse surrounding Balochistan’s political, economic, and security concerns, with leaders calling for unity and strategic efforts to uplift the province from its current state of deprivation and insecurity.

Pakistan Trade Afghanistan Iran Balochistan JI JI jirga

Comments

200 characters

JI jirga calls for expanding trade with Iran, Afghanistan

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,800 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Kurram district: parties develop consensus on peace deal

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

Read more stories