JI jirga calls for expanding trade with Iran, Afghanistan

QUETTA: In a significant call for regional cooperation, political and tribal leaders of Balochistan on Sunday demanded the expansion of trade between neighbouring countries Iran and Afghanistan to address the growing unemployment crisis in the province.

They made this demand while addressing a Jirga council meeting held under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan in a local marriage hall at Almo Chowk Quetta.

The Jirga, which brought together a broad spectrum of political and tribal figures, was attended by Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan MPA Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, central Secretary General, National Party, Mir Kabeer Muhammadshae, tribal elder Sardar Ahmed Khan Ghaibezai and others.

The leaders emphasized the importance of improving cross-border trade as a means to alleviate unemployment, particularly for the people residing in the bordering areas of Balochistan, who heavily rely on trade with Iran and Afghanistan for their livelihoods. The participants highlighted the necessity of a free and thriving border trade to boost the provincial economy.

In their address, the leaders also raised concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the province. They noted a rise in incidents of target killings, coupled with an overall decline in law and order, which they said was contributing to a sense of insecurity among the people. They also criticized the ongoing deprivation of basic amenities, including water, electricity, and gas, which they argued had left the people of Balochistan struggling for essential services.

The leaders unanimously called for a resolution to the province’s issues through peaceful negotiations and the jirga system, stressing that dialogue must replace violence and conflict in addressing the region’s challenges. They also voiced strong opposition to the current security measures in place, particularly the numerous security checkposts along the highways of Balochistan. The leaders demanded that these checkposts be removed to ease the movement of the people and facilitate smoother trade.

The tribal and political figures concluded their statements by asserting that Balochistan was being treated as a colony rather than a province, and they urged the government to ensure that the region’s resources and people receive the attention and respect they deserve.

The Jirga marked a critical moment in the ongoing discourse surrounding Balochistan’s political, economic, and security concerns, with leaders calling for unity and strategic efforts to uplift the province from its current state of deprivation and insecurity.