Talks to Taliban: PTI shifts blame to Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Completely distancing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the controversial decision to hold talks with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub said on Saturday that talks with banned outfit were “proposed and advocated” by no other than the ex-army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during a National Security Committee (NSC).

Speaking at a presser in response to Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relation’s (ISPR) press conference a day ago, in which he blamed the then Prime Minister Imran Khan of holding talking with TTP, Ayub said: “It was not Imran Khan as it was General Bajwa who said the every issue can be resolved through dialogue with TTP.”

“The issue of holding talks with TTP was discussed in the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting that talks should be held with the TTP. This was not PTI’s decision, as it was Gen Bajwa’s decision, who advocated for it.”

In the same breath, Ayub, who is a senior PTI leader, said that on July 05, 2022, when Shehbaz Sharif was prime minister, Gen Bajwa and his director-general Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, also gave a similar briefing to NSC, and reiterated to hold talks with TTP.

“This is beyond comprehension why the DG ISPR is blaming Imran Khan for holding talks with TTP. I would like to ask to recall his briefing to NSC to the PDM government led by Shehbaz Sharif on July 5, 2022 after Imran Khan’s ouster from power,” he added.

He criticised the government’s failure to curb fuel smuggling along the Afghan border, which he claimed amounts to Rs550 billion annually, adding there isn’t a local official sitting on the border in Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Who is responsible for this massive smuggling when there is military everywhere at border, and why have they failed to curb smuggling,” he questioned.

He also highlighted alleged financial neglect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the federal government, asserting that the province has not received Rs1,500 billion owed to it.

He claimed KP had contributed Rs3.3 billion to its health card scheme, while Islamabad contributed nothing substantial in return.

Ayub referenced past government claims from July 2022 that talks with the TTP were ongoing, emphasising that these discussions predated PTI’s government.

Referring to controversial events such as May 9 and November 26, Ayub demanded the establishment of a judicial commission for investigation.

“Military courts are not the answer. Judicial officers should not be handed a single sheet of paper to read from and sentence individuals,” he said.

He alleged that convictions of detainees, including that of Hassan Niazi, would ultimately be overturned by high courts.

Ayub criticised Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for alleged clearance of D-Chowk using American and British firearms, which were given to Pakistan during Afghan war, adding the American and British sophisticated weapons which were given to Pakistan were against peaceful protesters.

He accused authorities of firing live ammunition during the operation, highlighting an alleged incident where a PTI supporter was shot in his shoulder, with the bullet exiting through his abdomen.

Ayub said that the jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan is willing to reconcile in the best interest of the country. “Imran Khan told me recently that he forgives everyone for the sake of Pakistan,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Shibli Faraz, the opposition leader in Senate, refuted the “false perception” that Imran Khan was seeking relief for himself in talks with PML-N-led coalition government. “Imran Khan stands firm on its principled stance and serving jail terms for the sake of people,” he said, adding, “The ruling coalition is doing false propaganda that Imran Khan is seeking relief for him, but let me say that talks will be held if all the political prisoners are released.”

Responding to a question Faraz said that the PTI is a peaceful political party, adding that they were struggling for their rights within the ambit of the Constitution and the law.

Referring to dozens of cases against PTI leadership, he said that they were fighting a legal battle in the court despite difficulties, insisting the second part of their struggle was a “peaceful protest”.

He alleged that the incumbent government was working as per the dictation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that they don’t care about lights of the people. He said that the PTI rejects fascist ideas and undemocratic thinking, and warned that the coalition government would be responsible if the talks are failed.

