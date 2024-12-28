AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Austrian delegation meets minister: Punjab’s efforts towards minorities’ rights acknowledged

LAHORE: Austrian Ambassador Andree Wick along with a delegation met the provincial Minister for Minorities, Ramesh Singh Arora here on Friday and commended the Punjab government’s efforts in promoting interfaith dialogue and advancing the rights of religious minorities. They expressed appreciation for the inclusive policies and initiatives introduced by the provincial government, acknowledging their significance in building a more tolerant and equitable society.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest also came under discussion. It was resolved to continue fostering closer ties between Pakistan and Austria, with a special focus on promoting the welfare of minorities and facilitating cultural exchanges.

Minorities’ minister briefed the Austrian delegation about upcoming five years strategic plan with the help of World Bank for the protection of religious minorities. He also highlighted various measures taken by the Punjab government to ensure the protection and empowerment of religious minorities.

He emphasized the recent initiatives aimed at celebrating religious festivals and uplifting minority communities, including the historic Christmas ceremony held at Asif Town’s Prayers Church, where Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, made her presence felt for the first time. He spoke about the distribution of Christmas grants and the upcoming inauguration of the minority cards, which will benefit 50,000 families in January 2025.

Furthermore, the minister shared details of the Punjab government’s participation in several interfaith celebrations, including CM’s visit to Marymambad, the government-level observance of the Baisakhi and Diwali festivals, and the Honhaar Scholarship Programme, which includes scholarships for the youth of minorities’ youth. He also mentioned the Laptops Scheme, which aims to enhance educational opportunities for deserving students from minority communities.

