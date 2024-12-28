AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Pakistan

Warring tribes of Kurram fail to strike peace deal

Naveed Siddiqui Published 28 Dec, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Warring tribes of Kurram District were not able to strike a peace deal despite majority of talking points being agreed upon on Friday.

Sources told Business Recorder that Grand Peace Jirga has not come to a conclusion despite remaining in session for several hours and is scheduled to meet again today (Saturday) in Kohat.

Final peace deal could not be signed till the filing of this report despite provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) hinted that an agreement is ready and would be signed between the two embattled parties by Friday.

Grand jirga has been in talks for the last three weeks to bring peace in the troubled district under the supervising Kohat Commissioner.

Meanwhile, optimism surrounds the Grand Peace Jirga that resumed in Kohat on Friday.

Tribal leaders and Jirga members Pir Haider Ali Shah and Laiq Orakzai expressed the hope that a final decision regarding the reopening of roads and peace restoration would be reached during the meeting. They appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate in fostering long-term peace.

On the other hand, Kurram has been facing severe crisis due to closure of main roads and highways.

The people of Kurram border region are grappling with severe hardships as travel routes remain blocked for the past 80 days following incidents of gun attack and clashes among various tribes on land and sectarian conflicts.

The prolonged closure has disrupted access to essential supplies, creating shortages of food, gas, and essential medicines in Parachinar, and over 100 villages in Upper Kurram, bordering Afghanistan.

According to details, in Parachinar main city, a protest sit-in outside the Press Club has entered its second week, with participants demanding the immediate reopening of roads.

The protestors lambasted the inability of authorities to maintain peace in the district. Apathy of the government functionaries caused heavy losses to the general public as over 100 children have so far died due to inadequate health facilities and medicines in public hospitals. The demonstrators termed the deaths a tragic failure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

