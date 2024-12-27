AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
AIRLINK 216.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (0.98%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.77%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.1%)
DGKC 99.48 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (5.69%)
FCCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.67%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
HUBC 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.8%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.68%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 191.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.74%)
TOMCL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.59%)
TREET 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
TRG 71.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.19%)
UNITY 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

APP Published December 27, 2024
PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses federal cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday asked the Afghan government once again to act against the TTP carrying out terror activities inside Pakistan from across the Afghan border, calling it unacceptable and a red line for his country.

“Unfortunately, TTP is operating from Afghanistan and carrying out terror attacks and killing innocent people inside Pakistan. This cannot go on. We have conveyed to the Afghan government that we desire good ties with them but TTP should be stopped from killing our innocent people. This is a red line. TTP operating from there against Pakistan is unacceptable,” the prime minister said in his opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by him.

Prime Minister’s statement comes days after Pakistan conducted an airstrike in a “carefully selected border area based on authentic intelligence”, as described by the Foreign Office on Thursday.

He said Afghanistan was a neighbouring country with thousands of kilometres-long shared border. We desire cordial ties with each other and cooperation in trade, economy and other sectors, he added.

The prime minister asked the Afghan government to formulate a solid strategy as Pakistan was ready to talk with them on the issue. But the policy of talks and allowing TTP to operate against Pakistan can’t go simultaneously, he remarked.

He said that the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan were all-time ready to ensure the country’s peace and security. A few days ago, 16 FC personnel were martyred and the forces eliminated also several terrorists in North Waziristan operations on Thursday, in which an army major was also martyred.

Referring to the 17th anniversary of her martyrdom observed on the day, the prime minister remembered Benazir Bhutto as a courageous lady with political sagacity and acumen.

Being the first female prime minister of the Islamic world, she always believed in political coexistence and the same approach led to the signing of the Charter of Democracy with Mian Nawaz Sharif which was later endorsed by all political parties.

He said the services and sacrifice of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed for democracy and the country were exemplary and would be remembered forever.

On the issue of the shortage of medicines in Parachinar, Prime Minister Shehbaz told the cabinet members that the federal government had supplied 1,000 kilograms of medicines to the area through helicopter which also airlifted patients from there who were being treated in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses federal cabinet meeting

The prime minister apprised the meeting of his telephonic conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to condole the incident of tragic plane crash which killed 38 people and left 24 injured. He expressed the hope that the Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties would strengthen in the coming months.

About the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, he said the arrangements for the international sports event had been made and expressed the hope that the people of Pakistan will witness high-quality cricket.

The prime minister told the cabinet members that under the ADR agreed with the banks and the government, Rs 70 billion will go to the national kitty in a year and around Rs 240 billion in three years.

He said that in recent years, the banks had earned windfall profits owing to the high interest rate. The matter will be approved by the cabinet before the final nod by the President of Pakistan.

TTP Pak Afghan border PM Shehbaz Sharif Pak Afghan tensions

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

KSE-100 snaps two-day losing streak, closes higher by 928 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

Azerbaijan plane crashed ‘due to physical and technical external interference’

Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

Read more stories