PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday asked the Afghan government once again to act against the TTP carrying out terror activities inside Pakistan from across the Afghan border, calling it unacceptable and a red line for his country.

“Unfortunately, TTP is operating from Afghanistan and carrying out terror attacks and killing innocent people inside Pakistan. This cannot go on. We have conveyed to the Afghan government that we desire good ties with them but TTP should be stopped from killing our innocent people. This is a red line. TTP operating from there against Pakistan is unacceptable,” the prime minister said in his opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by him.

Prime Minister’s statement comes days after Pakistan conducted an airstrike in a “carefully selected border area based on authentic intelligence”, as described by the Foreign Office on Thursday.

He said Afghanistan was a neighbouring country with thousands of kilometres-long shared border. We desire cordial ties with each other and cooperation in trade, economy and other sectors, he added.

The prime minister asked the Afghan government to formulate a solid strategy as Pakistan was ready to talk with them on the issue. But the policy of talks and allowing TTP to operate against Pakistan can’t go simultaneously, he remarked.

He said that the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan were all-time ready to ensure the country’s peace and security. A few days ago, 16 FC personnel were martyred and the forces eliminated also several terrorists in North Waziristan operations on Thursday, in which an army major was also martyred.

Referring to the 17th anniversary of her martyrdom observed on the day, the prime minister remembered Benazir Bhutto as a courageous lady with political sagacity and acumen.

Being the first female prime minister of the Islamic world, she always believed in political coexistence and the same approach led to the signing of the Charter of Democracy with Mian Nawaz Sharif which was later endorsed by all political parties.

He said the services and sacrifice of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed for democracy and the country were exemplary and would be remembered forever.

On the issue of the shortage of medicines in Parachinar, Prime Minister Shehbaz told the cabinet members that the federal government had supplied 1,000 kilograms of medicines to the area through helicopter which also airlifted patients from there who were being treated in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses federal cabinet meeting

The prime minister apprised the meeting of his telephonic conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to condole the incident of tragic plane crash which killed 38 people and left 24 injured. He expressed the hope that the Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties would strengthen in the coming months.

About the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, he said the arrangements for the international sports event had been made and expressed the hope that the people of Pakistan will witness high-quality cricket.

The prime minister told the cabinet members that under the ADR agreed with the banks and the government, Rs 70 billion will go to the national kitty in a year and around Rs 240 billion in three years.

He said that in recent years, the banks had earned windfall profits owing to the high interest rate. The matter will be approved by the cabinet before the final nod by the President of Pakistan.