Israeli forces raid north Gaza hospital, health ministry says contact with staff lost

Reuters Published December 27, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CAIRO/JERUSALEM: Israeli forces raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of only three medical facilities on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip, on Friday, ordering dozens of patients and hundreds of others to evacuate the compound, officials said.

In separate incidents across Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least 25 people, medics said. One of those strikes on a house in Gaza City killed 15 people, medics and the civil emergency service said.

The Palestinian health ministry said contact with staff inside the facility, which has been under heavy pressure from Israeli forces for weeks, had been lost.

“The occupation forces are inside the hospital now and they are burning it,” Munir Al-Bursh, director of the health ministry in Gaza, said in a statement.

Gaza medics struggle to rescue patients after Israel orders hospital evacuated

The Israeli military said it had made efforts to mitigate harm to civilians and had “facilitated the secure evacuation of civilians, patients and medical personnel prior to the operation” but gave no details.

“Kamal Adwan Hospital serves as a Hamas stronghold in northern Gaza, from which Hamas have been operating throughout the war,” it said in a statement.

Kamal Adwan, as well as the Indonesia and Al-Awda hospitals, have been repeatedly attacked by Israeli forces, which have been clearing out the northern edge of the Gaza Strip for weeks, Palestinian medical staff say.

Friday’s raid comes a day after the army evacuated the nearby Indonesian Hospital and continued to press Al-Awda Hospital.

Gaza official says Israel strikes on hospital ‘terrifying’

Bursh said the army had ordered 350 people inside the facility to leave to a nearby school sheltering displaced families. They included 75 patients, their companions, and 185 medical staff.

Hamas’ Al-Aqsa Television said that hours after the raid, Israeli forces set the hospital ablaze. Footage circulating on Palestinian and Arab media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed smoke rising from the area of the hospital.

There was no Israeli military comment.

Much of the area around the northern towns of Jabalia, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya has been cleared of people and systematically razed, fuelling speculation that Israel intends to keep the area as a closed buffer zone after the fighting in Gaza ends.

No indication of a warning before bombing of Gaza hospital, WHO says

Israel denies the claims saying its campaign is to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

On Thursday, health officials said five medical staff, including a pediatrician, were killed by Israeli fire at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, where Israeli forces have been operating since October.

In a statement, Hamas held Israel and the United States responsible for the fate of patients, injured people and the medical staff inside the hospital.

Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 45,300 Palestinians, according to health officials in the enclave. Most of the population of 2.3 million has been displaced and much of Gaza is in ruins.

