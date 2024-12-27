AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
AIRLINK 216.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (0.98%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.77%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.1%)
DGKC 99.48 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (5.69%)
FCCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.67%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
HUBC 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.8%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.68%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 191.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.74%)
TOMCL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.59%)
TREET 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
TRG 71.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.19%)
UNITY 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks near two-week high as industrial slump eases Hong Kong,

Reuters Published December 27, 2024

Chinese stocks edged up on Friday to near a two-week high as declines in industrial profits slowed, while Hong Kong gained in thin holiday trading.

China stocks close up in thin trade

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index pared earlier losses and climbed 0.3% to 3,407.89 points, the highest level since Dec. 12. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.1%.

  • Both indexes are set to end a two-week losing streak and close the final week of the year higher.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.1%, bringing the gain this week to 2% in holiday-thinned trading.

  • Industrial profits fell 7.3% in November from the same month last year, following a 10% drop in October, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Friday.

  • The data signaled improved profits as recent economic stimulus measures begin taking effect, analysts said.

  • Investors are also digesting Beijing’s record stimulus plans for 2025 announced earlier in the week.

  • The authorities have agreed to issue 3 trillion yuan ($411 billion) worth of special treasury bonds next year, the highest on record, as Beijing ramps up fiscal stimulus to revive a faltering economy, Reuters reported.

  • The country will also ramp up fiscal support for consumption next year by raising pensions and medical insurance subsidies for residents as well as expanding consumer goods trade-ins, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

  • The market outlook remains promising with both monetary and fiscal policies on an easing cycle, analysts at Cinda Securities said in a note, adding that consumer and technology sectors are most likely to benefit.

Chinese stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks near two-week high as industrial slump eases Hong Kong,

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

KSE-100 snaps two-day losing streak, closes higher by 928 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

Azerbaijan plane crashed ‘due to physical and technical external interference’

Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

Read more stories