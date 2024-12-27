60 civilians sentenced by military court

ISLAMABAD: The Field General Court Martial (FGCM) has concluded the trials of individuals involved in the May 9 riots, delivering verdicts for 60 more accused. The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), announced the sentences, which range from two to ten years of rigorous imprisonment, following comprehensive legal proceedings.

Among the prominent figures sentenced is Hassan Khan Niazi, nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. He received a 10-year sentence for his involvement in the attack on Jinnah House. The ISPR stated that all legal rights were ensured during the trials, which adhered strictly to constitutional provisions.

The convicts were implicated in various violent incidents targeting military and state installations, including attacks on Jinnah House, General Headquarters (GHQ), and other sensitive locations.

Some notable sentences include Hassan Khan Niazi, 10 years rigorous imprisonment for the Jinnah House attack; Brigadier Javed Akram (Retd), 6 years for involvement in the Jinnah House incident; Syed Hassan Shah, 9 years for his role in the GHQ attack; and Ehsan Ullah Khan, 10 years for participating in the PAF Base Mianwali attack.

The ISPR emphasized that the trials ensured due process, with all evidence thoroughly examined. The convicts retain the right to appeal their sentences through legal channels.

The trials have marked the conclusion of military court proceedings for all accused in military custody linked to the May 9 riots. The ISPR reiterated the commitment of the armed forces, the government, and the nation to uphold justice and safeguard the writ of the state.

The May 9 riots erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan, leading to widespread protests and attacks on military facilities. These incidents prompted stern action by the authorities, with dozens of civilians facing trial under military laws for their alleged involvement.

Earlier, on December 21, the military courts had sentenced 25 civilians to rigorous imprisonment ranging from two to ten years for their roles in similar attacks.

The conclusion of these trials signifies a pivotal moment in addressing the events of May 9. The military, while ensuring accountability, has reassured the public of its dedication to justice and maintaining law and order. The ISPR stated, “The nation, government, and armed forces remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that the inviolable writ of the state is maintained.”

This development underscores the resolve of state institutions to prevent such incidents in the future and maintain the stability and security of Pakistan.

