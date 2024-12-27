AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Dec 27, 2024

Aerial strike in Afghanistan: FO clarifies IBO against terrorists in border areas

Naveed Siddiqui | AFP Published 27 Dec, 2024 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: With reference to an aerial strike conducted late Tuesday night in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, the Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday said that Pakistan had carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against terrorists in “border areas based on threats to Pakistani people’s security”.

Relations between the two immediate neighbours have been tense due to frequent border clashes with Islamabad repeatedly urging Kabul to wipe out terror hideouts and safe havens of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating on Afghanistan soil.

However, Afghanistan Interim Government officials had been repeatedly denying the assertions. Pakistan carried out air strikes in the border areas in Afghanistan to target several suspected terrorists.

“Pakistan remains determined in ensuring the security of its citizens and law enforcement agencies (LEAs). Multiple IBOs have been conducted in border areas based on credible intelligence,” the spokesperson pointed out.

While respecting Afghanistan’s sovereign territory, she emphasised that Pakistan views the banned TTP as a severe threat to regional security and sovereignty. “We demand Afghanistan to take decisive steps to eliminate terrorist safe sanctuaries on its soil.”

Pakistan prioritises dialogue and diplomacy in addressing bilateral issues. Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq recently visited Kabul and held productive discussions with Afghan leadership, including a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Maulvi Abdul Kabir.

Enhancing collaborative mechanisms to curb cross-border terrorism, bilateral and transit trade were the main talking points of the agenda items.

Mumtaz Baloch said Pakistan and Afghanistan were actively engaged in addressing border, trade, and security concerns. “Our aim is to resolve these issues through sustained dialogue and cooperation.

Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations are driven by concrete intelligence. Over the years, hundreds of Pakistani LEA personnel have made the ultimate sacrifice combating terrorism, much of which emanates from terror groups based in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has made it clear through diplomatic channels repeatedly that terrorism is a collective challenge, and both countries must work together to address this menace. We urge Afghanistan to intensify efforts against groups threatening regional stability.

The FO spokesperson said, “We advise caution against social media reports or unverified claims originating from terror groups. Pakistan remains committed to resolving all issues amicably, through dialogue and diplomatic engagement.”

AFP ADDS: The UN mission to Afghanistan on Thursday called for an investigation into Pakistani air strikes in Afghanistan, in which the Taliban government said 46 people were killed, including civilians.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it had “received credible reports that dozens of civilians, including women and children, were killed in airstrikes by Pakistan’s military forces in Paktika province, Afghanistan, on 24 December”.

