Opinion Print 2024-12-27

Pak-Afghan tensions: need for urgent dialogue

Published 27 Dec, 2024 07:01am

Arguably, for Pakistan, dealing with Pakistani Taliban is a walk on the eggshells. But, from the country’s perspective, enough is enough as it has been absorbing a slew of terrorist attacks inside its territory resulting in massive death and destruction, to say the least, for quite some time; but it can’t go on like this.

That is why the country’s forces seem to have conducted operations in Pak-Afghan border areas to what country’s Foreign Office has said ‘’protect the people of Pakistan from terrorist groups’’, evoking a strong reaction from the rulers in Kabul.

The Afghan rulers, who are also known as Taliban 2.0, seem be abetting in terrorist activities in Pakistan by refusing to take action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for using Afghan soil to launch attacks inside Pakistan, although the Taliban government always rejects Pakistan’s complaints and assertions in this regard.

It is true that for years TTP had provided significant operational support to their ideological siblings, the Afghan Taliban, helping them successfully oust US-led forces from Afghanistan.

That is why perhaps they appear unwilling or unable to control TTP. The situation, however, underscores the need for a dialogue between the two neighbours as early as possible. The efforts aimed at finding a workable solution must begin through the Saudi and Chinese involvement without any loss of time.

In addition to delivering a good quantity of wheat or wheat flour, Pakistan must lend a helping hand to the Afghan government in its efforts aimed at re-building a war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Haji Nasib Gul Khattak (Nowshera, KPK)

