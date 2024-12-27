AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 213.91 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.68%)
BOP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.93%)
DCL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
DFML 42.21 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (10.01%)
DGKC 94.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.89%)
FCCL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.32%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (9.63%)
HUBC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.45%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.02%)
NBP 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.37%)
OGDC 219.42 Decreased By ▼ -10.71 (-4.65%)
PAEL 39.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
PPL 191.66 Decreased By ▼ -8.69 (-4.34%)
PRL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.47%)
PTC 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.01%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.36%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TREET 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (9.87%)
UNITY 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.27%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.37%)
BR100 11,881 Decreased By -216 (-1.79%)
BR30 36,807 Decreased By -908.3 (-2.41%)
KSE100 110,423 Decreased By -1991.5 (-1.77%)
KSE30 34,778 Decreased By -730.1 (-2.06%)
Dec 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-27

Nikkei rises more than 1pc as auto shares shine

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2024 06:27am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended more than 1% higher on Thursday, boosted by Toyota Motor and other auto shares amid a weaker yen.

The Nikkei rose 1.12% to close at 39,568.06. The broader Topix closed up 1.2% to 2,766.78.

Toyota Motor rose 5.99%, jumping for a second session after local media reported the automaker would double its return on equity target to 20% by around 2030.

“Toyota shares boosted the market and the environment is good for automakers as the yen remained weak,” said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head at Phillip Securities Japan.

The auto sector rose 4.58% to become the top performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

Honda Motor rose 3.84% and Nissan Motor jumped 6.58%.

A weaker Japanese currency tends to boost shares of exporters, as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

The yen languished near a five-month low on Wednesday, and was last at 157.37 per dollar.

Nikkei Nikkei index

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei rises more than 1pc as auto shares shine

Investments in real estate: Overseas Pakistanis now eligible for exemption from higher tax rates

Tax laws bill gets Senate panel’s nod

60 civilians sentenced by military court

Convictions to be challenged by PTI

Aleema says: ‘IK denies coming out of jail to go on house arrest’

Payables by power cos to gas utilities: LPS on GDS hits alarming mark

Allocation deficit hits rupee cover: World Bank asks govt to enhance ‘T5HP’ budget

HNWIs to be taxed: Aurangzeb unveils FBR digitisation strategy

Monetary policy lending operations: SBP unveils collateral, counterparty eligibility framework

PM highlights significance of Sino-Pak partnership

Read more stories