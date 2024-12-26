Christians render valuable services for country: governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan cut the Christmas cake here on Wednesday at Governor House Lahore along with former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, senior leadership of Pakistan People’s Party and the Christian community.

On this occasion, the governor congratulated the Christian community on the festival of Christmas and said that we should share maximum love, affection and happiness with each other on this occasion of joy. He said that the Christian community has rendered valuable services for Pakistan.

The governor said that the Christian community has played a positive role in the development of the country since the establishment of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and we have to contribute to its development. He said that from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to President Asif Ali Zardari, the leadership of the PPP has always given respect to the Christian community and gave them key positions. He said that the Christian community living in Pakistan should highlight the soft image of Pakistan to the whole world that there is an atmosphere of religious tolerance and brotherhood here.

The governor said that today is also the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that due to the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we are breathing in a free atmosphere today. He said that the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is that we all create unity in our ranks and practically implement his guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, while speaking on the occasion, said that the People’s Party has always talked about the rights of minorities. He congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and said that today is also the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, on which he congratulates the entire nation. He said that he pays tribute to the Governor of Punjab for organizing this beautiful ceremony at the Governor House, Lahore on the occasion of Christmas. He said that the Christian community has made many contributions in various fields. He said that the Christian community is an important part of the society.

The ceremony was attended by General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza, Vice President of PPP Punjab Minority Wing Edwin Sahutra, Information Secretary PPP Central Punjab Shahzad Saeed Cheema, senior PPP leaders Azizur Rehman Chan, Aslam Gul, Pastor Jamil Nasir, Bishop Ayub Khawar and the Christian community of the Governor House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024