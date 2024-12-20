AGL 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
AIRLINK 195.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.56%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CNERGY 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
DCL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
DFML 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.04%)
DGKC 95.20 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.87%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.08%)
FFL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (3.63%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.6%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.96%)
NBP 59.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.87%)
PAEL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
PPL 190.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.3%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.7%)
PTC 25.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (8.74%)
SEARL 100.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.1%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.51%)
TPLP 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
TREET 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.42 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.93%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 11,538 Increased By 154.1 (1.35%)
BR30 35,739 Increased By 527.2 (1.5%)
KSE100 107,844 Increased By 1568.6 (1.48%)
KSE30 33,929 Increased By 576 (1.73%)
China stocks rise, led by tech and banking shares; HK gaming stocks fall

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 12:03pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Friday, as signs of fresh Sino-US tensions in technology fuelled bets on shares of local chip makers, while banks rose after benchmark lending rates were left unchanged.

China, HK stocks sink as lack of stimulus details

  • Hong Kong shares also edged up, but casino stocks fell after Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Macau to show “courage” to change and innovate, potentially reducing the city’s reliance on gambling.

  • China’s blue-chip index CSI300 rose 0.3% by the midday break, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.5%. Hong Kong’s stock benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.1%.

  • China’s policy-triggered bull run that started in late September has lost steam, but trading remains active, especially among smaller stocks. Outstanding margin trading - a barometer of leveraged bets - hovered near a nine-year high of 1.87 trillion yuan ($256.21 billion).

  • Chinese technology shares led the gains, after The Information reported that the US Department of Commerce has recently asked Nvidia to look into how the company’s products ended up in China over the past year.

  • The STAR Chip index jumped 4.8%, while an index tracking China-listed semiconductor companies surged 4.4%. Tech giants traded in Hong Kong were up 0.6%.

  • The CSI Banks index rose 0.6% after China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged at the monthly fixing on Friday. A cut in lending rates would erode banks’ profitability.

  • In another sign that the industry’s net interest margin could be near its bottom, Chinese banks in several cities have taken the unusual step of raising mortgage rates, Chinese media reported.

  • Energy shares fell, after state refining giant Sinopec said China’s oil consumption is set to peak by 2027.

  • In Hong Kong, tech shares were among the biggest gainers, while energy and materials sectors weighed.

  • Hong Kong-listed casino operators including Galaxy Entertainment, Wynn Macau, MGM China and Sands China declined.

