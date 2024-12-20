AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-20

Pakistan-Azerbaijan PTA: FBR unveils tariff concessions on imports

Sohail Sarfraz Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced tariff concessions on the import of items under Pakistan Azerbaijan Preferential Trade Agreement from December 16, 2024.

According to an S.R.O.2053(I)/2024 issued by the FBR on Thursday, tariff concessions would be available on the import of hazelnuts or filberts Shelled; apricots, vegetable saps and extracts, tobacco, not stemmed /striped, polyethylene, propylene copolymers, casing, tubing and drill pipe, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas, copper wire of refined copper of which the maximum cross-sectional dimension exceeds 6 mm.

Whereas, the imports into Pakistan from Azerbaijan are made in conformity with the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Preferential Trade Agreement Rules of Origin, 2024, made in pursuance of the Pakistan Azerbaijan Preferential Trade Agreement executed between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, read with Import Policy Order of the Government of Pakistan.

Blocking SIMs of non-filers: FBR decides to summon telcos’ operators

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sections 18C and 19 of the Customs Act, 1969, the Federal Government is pleased to exempt with effect from December 16, 2024 the import into Pakistan from Azerbaijan of the goods specified from so much of the customs duty (CD), additional customs duty (ACD) and regulatory duty (RD), as specified in the First Schedule to the Customs Act,1969 or as notified by the FBR on July 1, 2022, as in excess of the rate specified with effect from correspondence date thereof, in accordance with the said agreement.

Provided that where the rates of CD, ACD or RD as has been specified are higher than the rates as specified in the First Schedule to the said Act or notified by the FBR, as the case may be, the lower rate of CD, ACD and RD shall apply, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTA Azerbaijan FBR

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan-Azerbaijan PTA: FBR unveils tariff concessions on imports

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Putin says Russia is ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Gas price hike: Industrialists urge govt to revisit decision

2022 Sindh floods: WB Board likely to approve $450m housing project today

Read more stories