Meezan Bank denies claims of data breach

Published 20 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited has denied claims of a data breach, assuring that customer information remains fully secure and that no security compromise has occurred.

Reports circulating on social media allege unauthorized charges on debit and credit cards across several websites have created panic among the customers. In response, Meezan Bank issued a customer advisory on Thursday, categorically dismissing these claims as false. The bank emphasized that it is PCI-certified, and all its cards comply with EMV and 3D Secure standards.

The bank has assured its customers that their data is completely safe and reiterated that no security breach has taken place.

Meezan Bank clarified that recent disputed transactions reported were unsecured e-commerce transactions. These transactions are covered under the chargeback mechanism of International Payment Schemes, and affected customers are being fully reimbursed. The bank stated it is actively working to ensure swift compensation for those impacted.

To enhance security, Meezan Bank has advised customers to take precautions when using their cards online. This includes avoiding transactions on untrusted websites that may compromise card information.

Additionally, the bank urged customers to refrain from using public Wi-Fi networks for banking transactions and to remain vigilant against phishing attempts, such as emails, messages, or calls requesting card details or OTPs, even if they appear legitimate. Customers are also advised to immediately report any lost or stolen cards to the bank.

Meezan Bank said that it remained committed to safeguarding customer data and maintaining the highest standards of security.

