AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-20

First Travel Store launched in Karachi: Emirates welcomes EU flight resumption

Muhammad Ali Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

KARACHI: Emirates welcomes the resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and the EU, viewing it as a catalyst for enhanced travel choices.

This stance came during the launch of Emirates’ first Travel Store in Karachi, signals the airline’s confidence in the market.

At the store’s launching ceremony, Emirates’ Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations (West Asia and Indian Ocean), Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, expressed confidence in market competition, stating, “We never shy away from the competition. Other carriers will also benefit from PIA’s operations in Europe. It will also open more travelling options for the customers.”

The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan, and Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi, UAE’s Consul General in Karachi.

When questioned about potential interest in PIA’s privatization, Ahmad emphasized Emirates’ focus on internal growth, revealing a recent $2 billion investment in aircraft retrofitting. He dismissed speculation about acquiring stakes in other carriers, stating, “We are more concentrating on our airlines.”

The new Travel Store represents a significant advancement in customer service, featuring interactive elements such as self-service kiosks and a unique selfie mirror allowing customers to photograph themselves against various Emirates destination backdrops. The facility offers personalized assistance for trip planning, ticket booking, travel management, and exclusive Emirates-branded merchandise.

Addressing environmental concerns, Ahmad detailed Emirates’ sustainability initiatives, including the deployment of fuel-efficient Boeing 777x and A350 aircraft. The airline has established a 9000MW solar plant in its engineering facility, offsetting 4 million kilograms of carbon emissions. Additionally, the Emirates has committed $200 million to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) development and successfully tested two aircraft—an A380 and a Boeing 777—on 100% SAF.

The choice of Karachi for the store holds historical significance, as it was among Emirates’ first destinations when operations began in 1985. The airline currently serves Pakistan through five gateways, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the market.

Ahmad also highlighted Pakistan’s significant potential in both economic development and tourism, emphasizing the importance of cargo operations in fostering investment opportunities.

“Cargo opens up corridors of investments,” he said, pointing to the advantage of aircraft with strong belly capacity for manufacturers requiring timely deliveries.

The Travel Store will also serve as a hub for Emirates Holidays bookings and Emirates Skywards loyalty program inquiries, with experienced travel consultants available for personalized guidance.

This expansion marks another milestone in Emirates’ four-decade presence in Pakistan, reinforcing its position as a key player in the country’s aviation sector while setting new standards for customer engagement and service excellence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

EU emirates

Comments

200 characters

First Travel Store launched in Karachi: Emirates welcomes EU flight resumption

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Putin says Russia is ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Gas price hike: Industrialists urge govt to revisit decision

2022 Sindh floods: WB Board likely to approve $450m housing project today

Pakistan-Azerbaijan PTA: FBR unveils tariff concessions on imports

Read more stories