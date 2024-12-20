First Travel Store launched in Karachi: Emirates welcomes EU flight resumption

KARACHI: Emirates welcomes the resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and the EU, viewing it as a catalyst for enhanced travel choices.

This stance came during the launch of Emirates’ first Travel Store in Karachi, signals the airline’s confidence in the market.

At the store’s launching ceremony, Emirates’ Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations (West Asia and Indian Ocean), Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, expressed confidence in market competition, stating, “We never shy away from the competition. Other carriers will also benefit from PIA’s operations in Europe. It will also open more travelling options for the customers.”

The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan, and Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi, UAE’s Consul General in Karachi.

When questioned about potential interest in PIA’s privatization, Ahmad emphasized Emirates’ focus on internal growth, revealing a recent $2 billion investment in aircraft retrofitting. He dismissed speculation about acquiring stakes in other carriers, stating, “We are more concentrating on our airlines.”

The new Travel Store represents a significant advancement in customer service, featuring interactive elements such as self-service kiosks and a unique selfie mirror allowing customers to photograph themselves against various Emirates destination backdrops. The facility offers personalized assistance for trip planning, ticket booking, travel management, and exclusive Emirates-branded merchandise.

Addressing environmental concerns, Ahmad detailed Emirates’ sustainability initiatives, including the deployment of fuel-efficient Boeing 777x and A350 aircraft. The airline has established a 9000MW solar plant in its engineering facility, offsetting 4 million kilograms of carbon emissions. Additionally, the Emirates has committed $200 million to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) development and successfully tested two aircraft—an A380 and a Boeing 777—on 100% SAF.

The choice of Karachi for the store holds historical significance, as it was among Emirates’ first destinations when operations began in 1985. The airline currently serves Pakistan through five gateways, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the market.

Ahmad also highlighted Pakistan’s significant potential in both economic development and tourism, emphasizing the importance of cargo operations in fostering investment opportunities.

“Cargo opens up corridors of investments,” he said, pointing to the advantage of aircraft with strong belly capacity for manufacturers requiring timely deliveries.

The Travel Store will also serve as a hub for Emirates Holidays bookings and Emirates Skywards loyalty program inquiries, with experienced travel consultants available for personalized guidance.

This expansion marks another milestone in Emirates’ four-decade presence in Pakistan, reinforcing its position as a key player in the country’s aviation sector while setting new standards for customer engagement and service excellence.

