AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Markets Print 2024-12-20

US natgas prices climb on lower output, rising LNG feedgas

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a 13-month high on Thursday on lower output in recent days and an increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to an 11-month high.

That price increase also came ahead of a federal report expected to show utilities pulled a bigger-than-usual 126 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Dec. 13. That compares with a decrease of 92 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average draw of 78 bcf for this time of year.

Analysts, however, projected rising output so far this month and forecasts for mild weather and low heating demand through the start of the new year should keep storage withdrawals smaller than normal in coming weeks. There was currently about 4% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 12 cents, or 3.6%, to $3.494 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:10 a.m. EST (1410 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since November 2023.

With the front-month up about 9% over the past three days, the premium of futures for January over February jumped to a record high of 28 cents per mmBtu.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states rose to 103.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, up from 101.5 bcfd in November.

LNG US natural gas

