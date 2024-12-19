Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

After increasing in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with their fall in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs273,300 after a single-day decrease of Rs2,600.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs234,311 after it registered a decrease of Rs2,229, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,621 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $26 during the day.

Silver rates also reduced by Rs50 at Rs3,350 per tola.