AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.02 (-5.92%)
BOP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-9.44%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-10.86%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.23%)
DFML 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-9.55%)
DGKC 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.08 (-6.2%)
FCCL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.03%)
FFBL 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-3.39%)
FFL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-9.35%)
HUBC 119.01 Decreased By ▼ -12.56 (-9.55%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.71%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.31%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-12.65%)
MLCF 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-7.87%)
NBP 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.64 (-10%)
OGDC 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -11.21 (-5.08%)
PAEL 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.5%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-10.1%)
PPL 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -9.78 (-4.94%)
PRL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.54%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-8.91%)
SEARL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.05 (-5.87%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
TOMCL 35.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.04%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-9.99%)
TRG 52.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.63%)
UNITY 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-13.45%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 03:31pm

After increasing in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with their fall in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs273,300 after a single-day decrease of Rs2,600.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs234,311 after it registered a decrease of Rs2,229, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,621 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $26 during the day.

Silver rates also reduced by Rs50 at Rs3,350 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate LME gold gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold spot rate Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices India gold imports

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

India to play Champions Trophy on neutral ground, not Pakistan: ICC

D-8 summit: PM Shehbaz says youth key driver to economic development

No UAE visa issue, waiting for Islamabad to sign FTA: UAE consul general

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

Fire engulfs building at Karachi’s M.A Jinnah road

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

FBR will now share income tax returns data with banks

Read more stories