AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 06:17pm

Gold prices in Pakistan gained on Wednesday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs275,900 after a single-day increase of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs236,540 after it registered an increase of Rs858, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs2,100 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,647 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $10 during the day.

Silver rates remained stable at Rs3,400 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold rates bullion commodity prices Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 plunges record 3,790 points on profit-taking

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Internet disruption: IT minister says national security top priority of government

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders action to combat human trafficking in wake of Greek boat tragedy

NA speaker says office open 24 hours, ‘ready to play role in govt, PTI talks’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people

Attock Cement’s parent company considering options including potential sale

Read more stories