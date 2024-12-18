Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan gained on Wednesday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs275,900 after a single-day increase of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs236,540 after it registered an increase of Rs858, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs2,100 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,647 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $10 during the day.

Silver rates remained stable at Rs3,400 per tola.