AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 186.55 Decreased By ▼ -16.47 (-8.11%)
BOP 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-7.96%)
CNERGY 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-11.16%)
DCL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-8.14%)
DFML 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-9.57%)
DGKC 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.58 (-5.69%)
FCCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.6%)
FFBL 82.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.11%)
FFL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-9.78%)
HUBC 120.60 Decreased By ▼ -10.97 (-8.34%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.14%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-9.8%)
KOSM 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.44%)
MLCF 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-7.17%)
NBP 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -6.48 (-9.76%)
OGDC 210.25 Decreased By ▼ -10.51 (-4.76%)
PAEL 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-5.67%)
PIBTL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-9.65%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.38 (-5.25%)
PRL 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.69%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-7.73%)
SEARL 100.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.5%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.87%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.87%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-9.99%)
TRG 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-9.55%)
UNITY 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-11.7%)
BR100 11,416 Decreased By -474.2 (-3.99%)
BR30 35,281 Decreased By -2075.5 (-5.56%)
KSE100 106,154 Decreased By -4916.1 (-4.43%)
KSE30 33,328 Decreased By -1581 (-4.53%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gabriel Jesus ‘back at his best’ with Arsenal treble in League Cup

AFP Published 19 Dec, 2024 01:16pm

LONDON: Mikel Arteta claimed Gabriel Jesus was “back at his best” after the Brazilian fired Arsenal into the League Cup semi-finals with a hat-trick in the 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Arteta’s side suffered an early shock in the quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium when Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead.

But Jesus ensured the Gunners remain in contention to win the League Cup for the first time since 1993 as the forward delivered a clinical 27-minute treble in the second half.

Jesus started the game with only two goals in 2024 and just one in 20 previous appearances this season, sparking suggestions he could be sold when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Ange Postecoglou says football harder than being Prime Minister

“I wear the number nine for Arsenal so I have to be scoring goals, Kai Havertz as well. We are the strikers of the team and have a pressure to score,” Jesus admitted after his hat-trick.

“If you want to challenge for a place we have to keep scoring. It is not easy, if it was then there would be many strikers in the world, but we keep trying.”

Arteta had publicly backed Jesus and the former Manchester City forward repaid his manager’s faith with a predatory performance that could breathe new life into his own career, and Arsenal’s spluttering campaign as well.

“I’m so pleased for him. It’s been a long period without goals and today, to score three goals, the three types of goals that he scored - and the many actions he was involved in - he looked very sharp,” Arteta said.

“It’s a great thing for him and the team that we can rely on a player of such quality. Gabi at that level is a big asset for us. It is a big message for the team that we have Gabi back at his best. It’s now about consistency.

“This moment of spark will bring so much confidence to him. Now we need to take it and give him more games and chances. When a player is in that moment, it’s important for them to continue.”

Mikel Arteta Gabriel Jesus League Cup semi finals Jean Philippe Mateta

Comments

200 characters

Gabriel Jesus ‘back at his best’ with Arsenal treble in League Cup

KSE-100 suffers 4,000-point loss, falls below 107,000 amid correction

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Fire engulfs building at Karachi’s M.A Jinnah road

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

Tax laws bill tabled in NA: Govt steps up pressure on non-filers

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Read more stories