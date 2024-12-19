AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Ange Postecoglou says football harder than being Prime Minister

AFP Published 19 Dec, 2024 01:13pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou believes the job of a Premier League manager is harder than being Prime Minister, claiming coaches face “an election every weekend and either get voted in or out”.

The London club have failed to win any silverware since 2008 and sit 10th in the Premier League.

Last weekend their 5-0 rout of rock-bottom Southampton saw Saints boss Russell Martin sacked just hours after Gary O’Neil was axed by fellow top-flight strugglers Wolves.

Ronaldo confirms wants to take reins of Brazilian football

When Postecoglou was asked Wednesday if his job was harder than being Prime Minister, he insisted: “Oh yeah, how many times does he have an election? I have one every weekend, mate. We have an election every weekend and either get voted in or out.”

On Thursday, Postecoglou’s Tottenham face Manchester United for a place in the English League Cup semi-finals.

The Australian admits that defeat will again put his position in the spotlight.

“We have lost all sort of modes of respect in our society where guys are in jobs and they are putting up names of who is going to replace them while they are still working,” said Postecoglou.

“As a society, we are so quick to just throw people in the trash and move on really quickly with no thought or any care around it.”

He added: “I get people who say, ‘managers have always been sacked’. I just think now it has gone beyond that now where we forget there is a human being involved.

“This job is the hardest job now in any walk of life. You can say politics, but this is harder than any job. The tenure and longevity of this role now means that you go in to it and very few are going to come out of it without any scars.”

