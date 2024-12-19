Gold recovers from one-month low on short-covering

Gold prices jumped more than 1% on Thursday on short-covering after dipping to the lowest in a month earlier in the session, while the market awaited key US data for further cues on the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.

Spot gold gained 0.8% to $2,607.88 per ounce as of 0251 GMT.

However, US gold futures eased 1.2% to $2,620.60.

“Very short-term oriented speculators are looking for opportunities to buy the dips and gold’s gain is because of short-covering after the metal touched the psychological level of $2,600 yesterday,” said Kelvin Wong, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

“If the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data comes in line with expectations that shouldn’t be a big surprise. But in case it inches up to 3% and above, we could see some pressure on gold again.”

Traders are now watching out for key US GDP, initial jobless claims data later in the day and core PCE data later this week for further insights into the Fed’s 2025 rate cut path.

The bullion declined more than 2% to its lowest since Nov. 18 after the Fed lowered rates by 25 basis points as expected but indicated it will make fewer rate cuts by the end of 2025.

Gold prices recover

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank’s policymakers want to see more progress in bringing inflation down as they consider the path of future rate cuts as inflation has exceeded year-end projections.

Markets now expect the Fed to leave its benchmark overnight rate unchanged at the Jan. 28-29 meeting.

Higher rates reduce the appeal of holding the non-yielding asset.

Spot silver was up 0.3% to $29.44 per ounce, platinum added 0.6% to $924.65 and palladium gained 1% to $912.70.