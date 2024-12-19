AGL 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 198.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-2.23%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.99%)
DCL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
DFML 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.35%)
DGKC 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.43%)
FCCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.54%)
FFBL 86.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
FFL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.8%)
HUBC 130.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.24%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.61%)
NBP 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-7.35%)
OGDC 215.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.36 (-2.43%)
PAEL 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.52%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.38%)
PPL 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-2.72%)
PRL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.25%)
PTC 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
SEARL 105.90 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.77%)
TELE 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.55%)
TOMCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
TREET 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.31%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.68%)
BR100 11,857 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.28%)
BR30 36,955 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.07%)
KSE100 109,999 Decreased By -1071.6 (-0.96%)
KSE30 34,590 Decreased By -319.4 (-0.91%)
Dec 19, 2024
Gold recovers from one-month low on short-covering

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 11:29am

Gold prices jumped more than 1% on Thursday on short-covering after dipping to the lowest in a month earlier in the session, while the market awaited key US data for further cues on the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.

Spot gold gained 0.8% to $2,607.88 per ounce as of 0251 GMT.

However, US gold futures eased 1.2% to $2,620.60.

“Very short-term oriented speculators are looking for opportunities to buy the dips and gold’s gain is because of short-covering after the metal touched the psychological level of $2,600 yesterday,” said Kelvin Wong, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

“If the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data comes in line with expectations that shouldn’t be a big surprise. But in case it inches up to 3% and above, we could see some pressure on gold again.”

Traders are now watching out for key US GDP, initial jobless claims data later in the day and core PCE data later this week for further insights into the Fed’s 2025 rate cut path.

The bullion declined more than 2% to its lowest since Nov. 18 after the Fed lowered rates by 25 basis points as expected but indicated it will make fewer rate cuts by the end of 2025.

Gold prices recover

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank’s policymakers want to see more progress in bringing inflation down as they consider the path of future rate cuts as inflation has exceeded year-end projections.

Markets now expect the Fed to leave its benchmark overnight rate unchanged at the Jan. 28-29 meeting.

Higher rates reduce the appeal of holding the non-yielding asset.

Spot silver was up 0.3% to $29.44 per ounce, platinum added 0.6% to $924.65 and palladium gained 1% to $912.70.

