KARACHI: Gold prices saw a notable recovery on Wednesday as global rates stabilized near $2,650 per ounce, according to traders.

With a rise of Rs1, 000 and Rs858, price of the precious metal reached Rs275, 900 per tola and Rs236, 540 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said. On the open market, gold traded at a high of Rs282,800 per tola while silver was priced for Rs3,400 per ounce.

