AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 202.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
DCL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
DFML 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
DGKC 97.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
FCCL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
FFBL 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.16%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
MLCF 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.29%)
NBP 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-8.86%)
OGDC 221.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.33%)
PAEL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
PPL 197.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.44%)
PRL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PTC 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
SEARL 106.75 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.59%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TOMCL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.58%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
TREET 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
TRG 57.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
UNITY 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 11,748 Decreased By -142.3 (-1.2%)
BR30 36,967 Decreased By -389.5 (-1.04%)
KSE100 109,767 Decreased By -1303.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 34,419 Decreased By -490 (-1.4%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-19

Parents’ Day marked at Cadet College Petaro: CM announces installation of solar power system for college

Recorder Report Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 07:54am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, speaking at the 62nd Parents’ Day celebrations at Cadet College Petaro, announced significant initiatives, including the installation of a 1.5 MW solar power system to solarise the entire college and the provision of two gross salaries as a bonus for the college staff.

The Parents’ Day was attended by elected representatives of the district, Malik Asad Sikandar, Sikandar Shoro, Malik Sikandar, parents and members of civil society. The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome from the Principal, Commodore Faisal Iqbal Qazi SI (M), who highlighted the college’s legacy of producing exceptional alumni, including notable figures such as President Asif Ali Zardari.

In his keynote address, the chief minister stated that he was attending the Parents’ Day celebration on behalf of President Asif Zardari. He praised the Cadet College as a beacon of excellence in education, commending its innovative educational practices, high standards of discipline, and remarkable achievements. He emphasised the institution’s holistic approach to character building, which ensures cadets excel academically, in sports, and in extracurricular activities.

The Chief Minister encouraged the cadets to strive for excellence and to serve Pakistan with integrity and resilience.

The 62nd Parents’ Day was a resounding success, showcasing Cadet College Petaro’s commitment to academic excellence, leadership development, and nation-building, further cemented by the Chief Minister’s support for its future growth.

The chief minister presented awards and medals, recognising cadets for their exceptional achievements. Liaquat House received the Runner-up Trophy awarded by Latif House, the Badge of Honour was awarded to Cadet Abu Al Hassan, the Best Sportsman Trophy went to WasifShakil, the Stick of Honour was given to Shah Mujtaba Shariq, and the Bronze Medal was awarded to Ex-Cadet Captain Moazam Mumtaz Jokhyo, who won the Championship Trophy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Parents Day Cadet College Petaro solar power system for college

Comments

200 characters

Parents’ Day marked at Cadet College Petaro: CM announces installation of solar power system for college

FBR will now share income tax returns data with banks

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 112pc to $1.129bn YoY

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Purchase of used vessels by PNSC: PPRA declines to give final opinion

Sindh opposes increase in gas prices

Internet shutdown: Govt considering exempting STZs, incubation centres

PM constitutes taskforce on housing sector

Read more stories