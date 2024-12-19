Parents’ Day marked at Cadet College Petaro: CM announces installation of solar power system for college

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, speaking at the 62nd Parents’ Day celebrations at Cadet College Petaro, announced significant initiatives, including the installation of a 1.5 MW solar power system to solarise the entire college and the provision of two gross salaries as a bonus for the college staff.

The Parents’ Day was attended by elected representatives of the district, Malik Asad Sikandar, Sikandar Shoro, Malik Sikandar, parents and members of civil society. The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome from the Principal, Commodore Faisal Iqbal Qazi SI (M), who highlighted the college’s legacy of producing exceptional alumni, including notable figures such as President Asif Ali Zardari.

In his keynote address, the chief minister stated that he was attending the Parents’ Day celebration on behalf of President Asif Zardari. He praised the Cadet College as a beacon of excellence in education, commending its innovative educational practices, high standards of discipline, and remarkable achievements. He emphasised the institution’s holistic approach to character building, which ensures cadets excel academically, in sports, and in extracurricular activities.

The Chief Minister encouraged the cadets to strive for excellence and to serve Pakistan with integrity and resilience.

The 62nd Parents’ Day was a resounding success, showcasing Cadet College Petaro’s commitment to academic excellence, leadership development, and nation-building, further cemented by the Chief Minister’s support for its future growth.

The chief minister presented awards and medals, recognising cadets for their exceptional achievements. Liaquat House received the Runner-up Trophy awarded by Latif House, the Badge of Honour was awarded to Cadet Abu Al Hassan, the Best Sportsman Trophy went to WasifShakil, the Stick of Honour was given to Shah Mujtaba Shariq, and the Bronze Medal was awarded to Ex-Cadet Captain Moazam Mumtaz Jokhyo, who won the Championship Trophy.

