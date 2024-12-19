AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-19

FAPUASA, PPLA oppose reduction in pension, financial benefits

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2024 08:12am

LAHORE: FAPUASA (Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations) Central President Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi and PPLA (Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association) President Professor Faiza Rana demanded the withdrawal of the Punjab Government's notification of reduction in pension financial benefits and complete restoration of the old system of leave encashment and rules of 17/A.

After a meeting at Dyal Singh College, Lahore, the President of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association and Punjab University ASA, Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi, and the President of the Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association & General Secretary of AGEGA, Professor Faiza Rana, in a joint statement demanded that the two notifications issued by the Punjab government on December 2 to reduce the financial benefits of the pension of government employees across Punjab, especially university and college teachers, be immediately suspended.

The two leaders added that the teachers across the province are already engaged in the mental and intellectual cultivation of the new generations with limited salaries and resources, but after giving the most valuable years of their lives to the education sector now the government is depriving them of the financial benefits of retirement like pension, and leave encashment.

The meeting was also attended by FAPUASA Central Secretary Information Dr. Ahtisham Ali, President of PPLA Lahore Division Prof. Hassan Rashid, and General Secretary of Ittehad-e-Asatza Dr. Tariq Baloch.

The leadership of both sides also hinted at boycotting teaching activities and protesting in all universities and colleges of Punjab if there is no positive progress on the demands of teachers' representatives and other civil servants.

Punjab government pension FAPUASA PPLA pension financial benefits

