AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 203.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.83%)
DCL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
DFML 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.3%)
DGKC 96.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.66%)
FCCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.43 (-5.13%)
FFL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.8%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.67%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-9.23%)
OGDC 220.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.17%)
PAEL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
PPL 196.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.55%)
PRL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
PTC 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
SEARL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.32%)
TELE 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.33%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
TPLP 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.67%)
TREET 24.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
TRG 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
BR100 11,724 Decreased By -166 (-1.4%)
BR30 36,834 Decreased By -522.3 (-1.4%)
KSE100 109,424 Decreased By -1646.3 (-1.48%)
KSE30 34,283 Decreased By -626.3 (-1.79%)
Federal tax laws: Taxpayers’ rights fully protected: FTO

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2024 08:23am

LAHORE: Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah said on Wednesday that taxpayers’ rights are fully protected under the federal tax laws of income tax, Customs and sales tax to redress their genuine grievances.

Speaking to the members of Advisory Committee, he emphasised the importance of understanding these rights to ensure the prompt addressing their tax related issues. He noted that the existing legal framework provides sufficient safeguards to protect taxpayers against arbitrary decisions or unfair treatment.

He urged taxpayers to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the law, which are specifically designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in tax matters.

He underscored that a collaborative approach is necessary where both taxpayers and tax authorities work together to build trust and promote compliance. By understanding their rights and responsibilities, taxpayers can not only protect themselves but also contribute positively to the country’s taxation system.

President Lahore Chamber Mian Abuzar Shah also joined the meeting as guest of honour.

Dr Asif Jah further highlighted the role of the FTO in resolving taxpayers’ complaints efficiently and impartially. He reassured that his office remains committed to addressing issues such as maladministration, undue delays, and misapplication of tax laws.

He urged taxpayers to report their grievances with confidence, as mechanisms are in place to provide relief without any external pressures. He said economy of any country depends upon its tax system and its is rightly well said that tax is byproduct of the economy. He said the professional understanding of complete tax laws is challenging for general public especially tax payers. He said understanding their rights by the tax payers is crucial so that they may not be deprived by the tax collectors due to ignorance.

