IK again threatens to launch civil disobedience movement

Fazal Sher Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that his party’s civil disobedience movement will start in case the government did not acknowledge his two demands related to the release of his party’s workers and a judicial probe into May 9 and November 26 incidents till Sunday.

Talking to reporters outside the Adiala Jail Rawapindi, Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry, while quoting the PTI founding chairman, said that Khan has talked about the call of civil disobedience movement. If the government did not acknowledge or did not talk about his two demands regarding the immediate formation of an independent judicial commission, comprising of the senior-most Supreme Court judges to conduct transparent investigations of May 9th and action against PTI’s workers on November 26 as well as the release of party workers till Sunday then his party’s civil disobedience movement will be started, he said, while quoting Khan.

Chaudhry said that the Al-Qadir Trust case has been filed against Khan to target his social work.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court reserved its verdict on Al-Qadir Trust case against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi following defence counsel completed his final arguments. The court is likely to announce the judgement of Al-Qadir Trust case on December 23.

During the hearing, Khan and his wife were present during the court room. The hearing of the case was started on 2:00 pm and continued till 8:00 pm. Khan and Bushra Bibi’s counsels, Salman Safdar and Usman Riaz Gull appeared before the court.

Khan’s counsel argued before the court. Safdar, while talking to the reporters after the hearing, said that Malik Riaz’s family had not transferred £190 million into the Supreme Court (SC)’s account and they transferred £171 million. The same amount remained in apex court for four years, he said, adding that as per the evidence the SC’s registrar had invested the same amount and the SC earned profit over it.

He said that the same amount is presently with the government Pakistan and not a single penny came to the pocket of Khan from the same amount, nor in his account or in Al-Qadir Trust. The same amount of Malik Riaz family was freezed by UK and then UK defreeze it. It is not proved anywhere that amount frozen by UK was proceeds of crimes, he said. He said that when there is no evidence with government of Pakistan then for all purposes it will be Malik Riaz’s legitimate money. The same amount was transferred into Pakistan and the same is with the government of Pakistan, he said.

Following the completion of final arguments by defence and prosecution, the court reserved its verdict and likely to announce it on Monday next.

Similarly, the special judge central Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife, adjourned it till December 21.

