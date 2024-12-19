AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 19, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-19

Tech sector supports European shares ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

NEW YORK: European share indices closed up on Wednesday, boosted by technology stocks and French automaker Renault, though gains were capped on caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision and outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.2% up, snapping a four-day losing streak, with technology outperforming, up 1.1%.

French carmaker Renault rose 5.2%, leading gains on the STOXX 600, after sources told Reuters that Honda and Nissan were in talks to deepen ties, including a possible merger. Renault is Nissan’s largest shareholder and said it was open in principle to a deal.

The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) later on Wednesday, in what some observers are calling a hawkish cut, set to be delivered alongside policymakers’ updated interest rate outlooks and economic forecasts.

US Treasury yields have, meanwhile, climbed to multi-week highs, weighing on global stocks recently, as investors scaled back bets on the pace of Fed rate cuts next year.

“The latest economic data from the US paint a mixed picture. Strong retail sales figures are offset by a surprising decline in industrial production,” said Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“Nevertheless, the Fed still has the option of cutting interest rates tonight, garnished with a cautious outlook to a year 2025 in which there could be very few or no further rate cuts.”

In Europe, euro zone inflation came in at 2.2% in November, a final reading showed, a slight downgrade from a previous estimate of 2.3%.

The UK’s FTSE 100 closed flat ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) rate decision on Thursday, where it is expected to keep rates on hold.

British inflation hit an eight-month high in November, but the rise in services prices - watched closely by the BoE as an underlying measure of inflationary pressures - held steady, offering the central bank a little bit of relief.

Among other stocks, Commerzbank added 1.4% after Italian bank UniCredit said it had raised its potential stake in the German lender to 28% by signing new derivatives contracts. UniCredit closed up 1.3%.

Sweden’s SBB surged 22.1% after the real estate group completed a bond exchange offer.

