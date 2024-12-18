PM Shehbaz orders action to combat human trafficking in wake of Greek boat tragedy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the authorities concerned to implement stringent measures against human trafficking in the wake of the recent boat capsize incident in Greece that claimed the lives of at least five Pakistani nationals.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday, the premier gave orders while chairing a meeting in Islamabad to discuss the situation of the deaths of Pakistanis in a boat capsizing incident in Greece.

Last week, a wooden boat carrying migrants capsized off the island of Gavdos in southern Greece. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released the list of 47 rescued Pakistanis. The list is based on the interviews conducted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Athens and the information shared by the Greek authorities.

The Prime Minister has asked FIA, and the Foreign Office to submit a detailed report on all such incidents took place during the last one year across the world in which Pakistanis were involved.

He expressed his annoyance at the delay in taking action against such elements after the 2023 boat overturning accident.

He said a tragic incident in the same area of Greece claimed lives two hundred sixty-two Pakistanis in 2023.

PM Shehbaz also instructed to take action against officers involved in slowness in taking action against human trafficking.

He said human trafficking brings a bad name for Pakistan worldwide and there is dire need to take concrete steps to curb it.

He directed for immediate implementation of IBMS system.

During the meeting, the premier was briefed on the steps taken to curb human trafficking.

It was informed that so far one hundred seventy-four cases have been presented in the court, out of which four have been convicted.

The Prime Minister also sought details of media campaign launched for public awareness in this regard.

He directed the authorities concerned to enhance cooperation with international institutions in this regard to prevent such incidents in future.