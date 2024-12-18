AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz orders action to combat human trafficking in wake of Greek boat tragedy

  • Premier expresses dismay over delay in taking action against such elements after 2023 boat overturning accident that claimed lives of over 200 Pakistanis
BR Web Desk Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 10:52pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the authorities concerned to implement stringent measures against human trafficking in the wake of the recent boat capsize incident in Greece that claimed the lives of at least five Pakistani nationals.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday, the premier gave orders while chairing a meeting in Islamabad to discuss the situation of the deaths of Pakistanis in a boat capsizing incident in Greece.

Last week, a wooden boat carrying migrants capsized off the island of Gavdos in southern Greece. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released the list of 47 rescued Pakistanis. The list is based on the interviews conducted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Athens and the information shared by the Greek authorities.

Greece boat tragedy: FO says Crisis Management Unit operational to facilitate Pakistanis

The Prime Minister has asked FIA, and the Foreign Office to submit a detailed report on all such incidents took place during the last one year across the world in which Pakistanis were involved.

He expressed his annoyance at the delay in taking action against such elements after the 2023 boat overturning accident.

He said a tragic incident in the same area of Greece claimed lives two hundred sixty-two Pakistanis in 2023.

PM Shehbaz also instructed to take action against officers involved in slowness in taking action against human trafficking.

Four more Pakistanis die in Greece boat tragedy: FO

He said human trafficking brings a bad name for Pakistan worldwide and there is dire need to take concrete steps to curb it.

He directed for immediate implementation of IBMS system.

During the meeting, the premier was briefed on the steps taken to curb human trafficking.

It was informed that so far one hundred seventy-four cases have been presented in the court, out of which four have been convicted.

The Prime Minister also sought details of media campaign launched for public awareness in this regard.

He directed the authorities concerned to enhance cooperation with international institutions in this regard to prevent such incidents in future.

PM Shehbaz Sharif migrant boat boat capsized accident human traffickers Greece boat tragedy Greece migrant boat disaster Pakistani migrants

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz orders action to combat human trafficking in wake of Greek boat tragedy

Aurangzeb optimistic about economic trajectory amid positive indicators

11 terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 plunges record 3,790 points on profit-taking

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Internet disruption: IT minister says national security top priority of government

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

China says wants ‘comprehensive solution’ to India border dispute

NA speaker says office open 24 hours, ‘ready to play role in govt, PTI talks’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Read more stories