AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 212.00 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.04%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
CNERGY 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
DCL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.29%)
DGKC 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.44%)
FCCL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
FFBL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
FFL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.81%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.65%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
NBP 66.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-9.37%)
OGDC 223.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.18%)
PAEL 38.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
PIBTL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.73%)
PPL 204.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-0.85%)
PRL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.13%)
PTC 26.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.04%)
TELE 9.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 38.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
TREET 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.25%)
TRG 60.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.88%)
UNITY 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.32%)
BR100 12,254 Decreased By -44.6 (-0.36%)
BR30 38,561 Decreased By -316.8 (-0.81%)
KSE100 113,776 Decreased By -1084.7 (-0.94%)
KSE30 35,857 Decreased By -339.4 (-0.94%)
Russian production downgrade steadies wheat after 4-day losing streak

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 10:51am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures steadied on Wednesday following four consecutive daily losses, as concerns over supply from Russia partially offset a stronger dollar and weak outlook for US exports.

Soybean futures fell and hovered near four-year lows amid good crop conditions in Brazil and lacklustre Chinese demand for US beans.

Corn was little changed, with prices consolidating after a rally to 5-1/2-month highs last week.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was flat at $5.45 a bushel by 0525 GMT.

Consultants Sovecon cut their forecast for 2025 wheat production in Russia - the world’s biggest wheat exporter - by 3 million metric tons to 78.7 million tons, citing that crop conditions were the worst in decades.

Russia flooded the market through much of 2024, holding CBOT wheat around four-year lows, but Russian export prices are now rising and shipments are expected to slow sharply.

France sees soft wheat sowing rebounding after rain relents

However, ongoing harvests in Argentina and Australia have exceeded expectations, Ukrainian crops are in better shape than feared, according to consultants APK-Inform, and good rainfall in US wheat-growing areas has raised the production outlook amid concerns over US export prospects.

In addition, the dollar is near November’s two-year high against a basket of major peers, making US exports costlier for buyers with other currencies.

Russia has produced exceptionally large crops in the last couple of years and the Sovecon forecast would - if correct - simply return production to typical pre-2022 levels, said Andrew Whitelaw at consultants Episode 3 in Canberra.

“We expect wheat pricing to trend slightly lower to flat over the rest of this week,” he said. In other crops, CBOT corn was up 0.1% at $4.43-3/4 a bushel and soybeans fell 0.6% to $9.71 a bushel.

In a potential boost for corn demand, an upcoming US government funding bill is expected to include a plan allowing year-round sales of gasoline with a higher ethanol blend, sources said.

Currently, sales of E15 are effectively blocked from June to September.

Wheat

