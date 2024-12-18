Interest rate cut to help stimulate economic growth: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s decision to cut in the interest rate by 2 to 13 percent is expected to enhance investment within the country and promote economic growth.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting of federal cabinet, said that “taking advantage of the good news on economic front, we should first promote domestic investment as a result the foreign investment will automatically come to the country.”

He said the rate reduction in interest rate would encourage businesses and investors, terming it as a welcoming sign for the country’s economy.

How the key interest rate has moved since July 2022

He continued that capitalising on the positive developments in the economy; the initial focus should be on encouraging domestic investment which will automatically attract foreign investment.

Sharif claimed that inflation rate has decreased to its lowest point since 2018, which serves as a significant indicator of economic recovery.

He also said the government has completed a home-grown economic plan, which will be presented at a special event in the near future.

The meeting also offered Fateha for Siddiq-ul-Farooq and a policeman martyred in Karak during a terrorist attack on a polio workers’ team.

Sharif expressed concern over Pakistan’s struggle to eradicate polio, despite global progress in eliminating the disease.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to overcoming challenges and making Pakistan polio-free.

He also expressed grief over loss of Pakistani lives in a boat capsizing incident near Greece, saying the government was taking necessary measures to support the affected families.

He also announced that the number of Pakistanis who have lost their lives in the boat tragedy in Greece has reached five. He also said that a meeting would soon discuss the issue of human trafficking to end the menace.

The cabinet took serious notice of the lack of essential medicines in Kurram district with the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the federal government to coordinate with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to address the issue immediately.

The prime minister directed the authorities to collaborate with KP government to resolve shortage of essential medicines in Kurram without any delay. “The shortage of medicines in Kurram must be resolved without delay,” he emphasised.

The cabinet also granted in-principle approval to the National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework. Under the initiative “One Nation, One Identity”, the framework aims at creating a unique ID for every Pakistani by consolidating citizens’ data, including passports, national identity cards, vaccination records, and court/police records.

The policy will enable integration and accessibility across major databases, including National Database and registration Authority (NADRA), the SBP, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The federal cabinet also approved the reorganisation of boards of various institutions.

