Sugar stock monitoring body notified

ISLAMABAD: The government has notified the high-level committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tasked with developing a robust system for monitoring and reporting sugar stocks to ensure timely decisions on exports.

$500mn earned through export of surplus sugar, says PM Shehbaz

The committee, chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, comprises federal ministers, top officials, and leading economic experts including Dr Abid Qayium Suleri, Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024