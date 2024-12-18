Dubai unveils its comprehensive 2025 retail calendar

DUBAI: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), unveiled its 2025 Retail Calendar on Tuesday, according to a press statement issued by the Government of Dubai Media Office.

The calendar features a lineup of several cultural activities, shopping, entertainment and citywide events in order to further enhance the retail landscape.

The calendar aligns with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure, added the press statement.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said, “Driven by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to elevate the city’s position as a global events hub, the 2025 Retail Calendar is structured around a full year of carefully selected seasonal festivals and campaigns.

“In addition to catering to the interests of our citizens and residents, and reflecting the diverse population of Dubai, the calendar is aligned with the preferences of business travellers and leisure tourists.”

“By enabling Dubai to make the most of the anticipated increase in visitor footfall over the coming year, this approach not only supports the growth of local businesses through essential partnerships with our key stakeholders, but also reinforces Dubai’s appeal as a premier shopping, tourism and entertainment destination, contributing to advancing the goals of the D33 Agenda.”

Some of the events slated to be held next year include:

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) (December 6, 2024 - January 12, 2025): The 30th edition of DSF is already underway, showcasing the very best of shopping, family-oriented events and entertainment that the city has to offer during the winter season.

Chinese New Year (January 24, 2025 - February 2, 2025): Grand festivities across Dubai are set to mark the Chinese New Year, with an extensive programme of live entertainment events and offers. Fireworks, cultural performances, culinary offerings, and shopping promotions are all part of the annual line-up.

Dubai Fashion Season Q1 and Q2 2025 (Spring/Summer Collection Launch), Q3 and Q4 2025 (Fall/Winter Collection Launch): Dubai Fashion Season positions Dubai as a destination that offers the most up-to-date shopping trends. Consumers have the opportunity to be the first ones in the region to own looks that are fresh ‘off the runway’ for spring and summer, including at some of the city’s malls.

Ramadan and Eid in Dubai (February 28, 2025 - April 6, 2025): Ramadan in Dubai has become an opportunity to promote cross-cultural understanding and offer non-Muslim residents and visitors the opportunity to learn more about the Islamic and Emirati ways of life. The city is set to host community events, light art installations, night markets, selection of dining including special menus at Ramadan tents, and retail offers including wonderful gifts ranges for the season.

Dubai Esports and Games Festival (April 25, 2025 - May 11, 2025): Enhancing Dubai’s position as a global gaming hub, the Esports and Games Festival will feature 17 days of action-packed events and activities across the city. Visitors can enjoy gaming experiences, exciting esports tournaments, and industry insights.

Eid in Dubai (Eid Al Adha) (June 2-8, 2025): The city will offer markdowns at malls, delicious meal deals across restaurants, and live entertainment, including fireworks and concerts that bring people together. Both residents and visitors can immerse themselves in the city’s rich culture and traditions.

Dubai Summer Surprises (June 27, 2025 - August 31, 2025): Residents and visitors will find shopping, offers, amazing entertainment and dining, and new and exciting activities throughout the city for all those visiting in the summer months.

DSS Final Sale (August 2025): The DSS Final Sale features further reductions and incredible savings of up to 90% across several leading lifestyle, beauty, electronics and fashion brands across Dubai.

Dubai Home Festival (October 3-16, 2025): This festival provides savings on a range of home furnishing products, appealing to everyone looking to furnish their homes or upgrade their décor. The home wares segment will be activated through a series of special promotions at home stores across the city. Previous editions have even offered chances to win everything from incredible home make-over to winning an apartment.

Festival of Lights in Dubai (Diwali) (October 17-26, 2025): Diwali will be celebrated in Dubai with many of Dubai’s top retailers offering exciting shopping promotions on gold and jewellery, bridal wear, fashion accessories, and home décor. The shopping malls and entertainment destinations will host a series of festive-themed events and activities that light up the city.

Other events through 2025 will include Dubai Fitness Challenge, taking place from November 1-30, 2025 and Eid Al Etihad Celebrations (UAE National Day) from December 1-3, 2025.

