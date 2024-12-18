People of Pakistan, Turkey have strong, enduring bonds: envoy

ISLAMABAD: The bonds between the people of Pakistan and Turkey are strong and enduring, with both nations standing by each other through joys and challenges, said Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu.

He expressed these sentiments while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly refurbished main conference hall at the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad.

The grand event took place on Tuesday with Ambassador Neziroglu as the chief guest. The renovation of the NPC’s conference hall was carried out by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by renowned Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali. The event was moderated by NPC Secretary Nayyar Ali.

Commending the collaboration between NPC and TIKA, the Turkish ambassador congratulated the press club’s administration on organising a successful ceremony.

He remarked that TIKA is dedicated to serving its Pakistani brothers and described the refurbished conference hall as a world-class facility.

He lauded both NPC and TIKA for their efforts and praised the press club for its commendable services to its members.

TIKA’s Head of Department Dursun Ali Yasagan highlighted the exceptional friendship between Pakistan and Turkey.

He reiterated TIKA’s commitment to continuing its collaboration with the NPC.

The President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt, thanked TIKA for its support and described the renovation as a proud achievement for NPC’s current body, particularly Senior Vice President Ehtishamul Haq.

He also acknowledged the contributions of past NPC presidents, including Tariq Chaudhry, Shakeel Anjum, and Anwar Raza, in the club’s development.

NPC President Azhar Jatoi expressed gratitude to TIKA for its assistance and emphasized the administration’s dedication to providing its members with state-of-the-art facilities.

He called the renovated hall a living example of this commitment. NPC Secretary Nayyar Ali termed the day historic for journalists in the twin cities, noting that TIKA’s support had made the construction of a world-class conference hall possible.

Senior journalist and poet Sajjad Lakha recited a poem honouring the bravery of the Turkish people. Ehtishamul Haq extended heartfelt thanks to Turkey’s ambassador, the Turkish government, and TIKA’s head MohsinBalc? for their invaluable contributions.

