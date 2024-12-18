Guardians of the seas

The Pakistan Navy is participating in an important component of regional maritime security, the protection of critical sea lines of communication and strengthening multilateral endeavors towards maritime security in the face of emerging threats. To help achieve this goal, the AMAN series of multinational maritime exercises aims to enhance Pakistan’s role in promoting peace and security at sea and working with navies around the world.

Importance of AMAN exercises

The Pakistan Navy initiated its AMAN exercises in 2007. True to its word, AMAN is the Urdu word for ‘peace’ and embodies the spirit of cooperation. AMAN exercises call upon military personnel from around the world’s navies and improve interoperability between nations to counter difference maritime threats including piracy.

Historical insights and achievements

The last edition of AMAN exercise held in 2023 with the participation of 5I Navies through ships (a total of 9 ships from 7 Navies including Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA)), Aircraft, Special Operation Forces (SOF, including Explosives), Ordnance Disposal [EOD] Teams and Marines Teams), Observers and Speakers.

The seventh exercise, AMAN 2021, was a turning point in these operations. This was also the first time Russian and NATO forces had participated together on a common cause in the last ten years, contributing to the collective objective of maintaining peace and stability at seas. The exercise included a number of activities, such as anti-piracy operations, search and rescue, and naval cooperative tactics, which enhanced the ability of the nations involved to address maritime issues on a collective basis.

Through AMAN 2019, Pakistan recognized the burden of countering asymmetrical threats, and the exercise participants were also able to attend ‘International Maritime Conference’ to analyze and answer present maritime threat. Through AMAN exercises, Pakistan has offered to provide knowledge on complex tasks such as counter-mine warfare and maritime logistics.

Strategic importance in Indian Ocean Region (IOR)

Being an important Indian Ocean, which carries close to 80% of all oil shipments worldwide, significant importance is associated with global trade. Pakistan Navy would ensure energy security and safe movement of world trade just in time as it claims strategic sea lanes due to its pressing demands. Having addressed its conventional threats through the frameworks, such as AMAN, Pakistan advocates dialogue and cooperation among players in the region to foster regional maritime security.

Analytical insights: Assessing the significance of AMAN

The AMAN exercises are not just military drills; they are also demonstrations of geo-strategic muscle and building trust among nations. For Pakistan, this is an indication that the country is now an emerging responsible maritime stakeholder. The fact that such exercises can be conducted in Pakistan speaks to the state’s neutrality, inclusivity, and commitment to regional stability when it invited states like Russia and NATO members to the exercise.

Moreover, such exercises also strengthen Pakistan’s soft power. The main objective of holding AMAN is to make Pakistan a more cooperative leader in maritime diplomacy by inviting navies from all over the world, including smaller and less militarized countries, portraying the region in a more peaceful context rather than one of instability and violence. Almost identical thoughts can be expressed about the economic aspects of AMAN. A safe maritime environment reduces risks to international shipping, thereby lowering costs and opening up new trade routes. This will have an immediate effect on Pakistan’s economy.

Future impacts of AMAN exercise

As Pakistan prepares for the upcoming AMAN exercises 2025, the legacy of the initiative reflects the state’s commitment to maritime tranquility. AMAN has come to symbolize cooperation in a world increasingly divided, with naval forces assembled from different geopolitical backgrounds. The Pakistan Navy’s concept of “Maritime Peace Through Cooperation” is global in appeal, particularly in its role as protector of the seas and a custodian of regional stability.

The sustained success of the AMAN exercises shows that maritime diplomacy can really overcome geographical boundaries, and bring nations together in an alliance to address common challenges in this highly integrated world. It is at a time of shifting maritime threats and shifting alliances, and AMAN stands for how Pakistan is applying its strategic geographic position and naval strengths to promote collective security. These exercises have continued to influence the maritime landscape of the region, resilience, collaboration, and a unified commitment toward peace.

(The writer is a geo-political analyst, with a particular focus on the South Asian region. She is working as a Senior Research Associate at Global Defense Insight. She can be reached at [email protected])

