At least 34 killed by Cyclone Chido in Mozambique, UN agency says

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 03:19pm
MAPUTO: At least 34 people have been killed by Cyclone Chido in Mozambique since it made landfall there on Sunday, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said on Tuesday, citing figures from the southern African country’s disaster agency.

The small French island of Mayotte bore the brunt of the storm, and hundreds or even thousands are believed to have been killed there before it moved on to hit Mozambique on the eastern coast of southern Africa.

Race against time for Mayotte rescuers after cyclone

“As of 17 December 2024, a total of 174,158 people were estimated to be impacted, with 34 people dead and 319 injured,” OCHA said in a statement, citing Mozambique’s institute for natural disasters.

