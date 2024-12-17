OGDCL revives heavy oil well

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully revived a heavy oil well in the Rajian Oil Field, Chakwal, increasing production from 1,500 to 2,500 barrels per day (BPD).

This achievement is part of the OGDCL’s strategic efforts to boost energy production. Using innovative technologies like Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESP), the Rajian-3A well, suspended since 2020, has been revived to produce 1,000 BPD.

With 10 more wells under revival, the OGDCL’s optimisation plan, including work overs and advanced artificial lift systems, will enhance Pakistan’s energy production.

Rig N-4 is actively supporting these operations, ensuring maximum efficiency.

This achievement highlights the OGDCL’s commitment to sustainable energy development, operational excellence, and strengthening Pakistan’s energy security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024