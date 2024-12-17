Mayor says uplift being carried out in all districts

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has stated that continuous development is ongoing across all seven districts of Karachi.

Presiding over a meeting with members of the City Council belonging to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and allied parties, he said that projects being planned include developmental work in areas falling within the limits of union committees of all seven districts. Following the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, efforts to address citizens' issues on a priority basis will continue, he said adding that ongoing water, sewerage, and infrastructure development projects will be completed promptly in consultation with the representatives of the relevant union committees.

Mayor Wahab said that a proactive approach is being adopted to address the issues in various parts of the megacity, and all development work is being carried out transparently. He highlighted that immediate needs of the citizens are being prioritised, and projects offering quick relief are given preference.

He further stated that water, sewerage, and road construction and repair are fundamental issues and they are being given priority. He said that this journey of progress and development will continue. He urged UC chairmen to enhance their engagement with the public in their constituencies and promptly report any issues so that swift measures can be taken to resolve them without delay.

