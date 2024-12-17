Justice Mansoor highlights urgent need for climate diplomacy

LAHORE: Senior Supreme Court Judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Monday talked in detail on Pakistan’s worsening climate crisis, urging immediate and robust action. In its speech at LUMS, he highlighted the urgent need for climate diplomacy and substantial financial support to mitigate the country’s vulnerability to climate change.

He was speaking at a conference titled ‘Pathways to Development Gateways at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). The topic of the discussion was ‘Climate Justice: Legal and Policy Challenges in the Face of a Climate Emergency’.

He called for immediate and robust action to combat Pakistan’s escalating climate crisis, emphasizing the critical need for climate diplomacy and financial support.

Justice Shah said despite iconic rulings in environmental cases since the 1990s, the implementation of these decisions remains a significant challenge. He highlighted that while Pakistan contributes minimally to global emissions it ranks as the 8th most vulnerable country to climate impacts, facing extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and heat waves. However, climate action in Pakistan suffers due to a lack of political will and financial resources.

“Courts in the Global South are expanding the scope of climate justice by addressing issues such as irrigation, urban planning, and industrial pollution.”

Justice Shah stressed the pivotal role of climate finance in ensuring equitable climate justice. He pointed out that global funds like the Green Climate Fund, which promised $100 billion annually, have only delivered 25% of the pledged amount, leaving developing countries like Pakistan grappling with inadequate resources.

“Climate finance is not just a policy tool; it is a right, he stated, “Without it, fundamental constitutional rights, including the right to life, are at risk. The judiciary must recognize climate finance as essential for vulnerable communities to live with dignity.” He warned of a potential “climate apartheid” if the financial gap between developed and developing countries continues to widen.

Justice Shah commended the government for its participation in global climate events, such as the recent Baku summit, but criticized its inability to finalize a cohesive climate policy. “Statements alone will not address the crisis,” he remarked. “We need mechanisms for individuals to access climate funds, especially those affected by droughts and floods.”

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah showed its concerns over Pakistan’s lack of progress in combating climate change over the past seven years, calling for urgent steps to implement climate diplomacy and finance initiatives.

Justice Shah pointed out that despite Pakistan’s efforts at international forums, including Baku, the country has achieved little in addressing the climate crisis. “The last seven years have seen no tangible work on climate change,” he remarked.

He highlighted that courts have issued several directives to tackle the crisis, yet their implementation on the ground remains insufficient. Justice Shah stressed the critical importance of climate finance, describing it as a fundamental human right and a beacon of hope for Pakistan. “Climate finance will provide security and climate justice to our people,” he said. “Constitutionally, we must prioritise climate finance to safeguard human rights and ensure a sustainable future.”

He underscored Pakistan’s vulnerability as the eighth most-affected country by climate change, declaring the situation a “climate emergency”. He acknowledged the judiciary’s consistent commitment to treating climate-related cases with the seriousness they deserve but lamented administrative delays and unfulfilled promises.

Referring to the 2017 Climate Change Act, Justice Shah criticised the lack of progress in establishing a climate authority and creating a dedicated fund. “A fund was supposed to be created under the 2017 Act, but it wasn’t even mentioned in the budget. The authority hasn’t been formed, and we’re still chasing illusions,” he said. Justice Shah also expressed frustration over the government’s limited financial resources and lack of focus on climate emergencies. “Right now, it seems the government does not have enough money to address the issue,” he noted. “We need a coordinated strategy to tackle climate emergencies, but the urgency is missing.”

He urged policymakers to recognise climate finance as a constitutional necessity and to take decisive action to ensure climate justice for future generations.

Another speaker Saad Gulzar, sharing research stressed that farmers’ punishment on crop burning led towards a pattern where other farmers remained cautious from stubble burning in the future.

In another session, Dr Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor LUMS talked about land reforms. He said there is a trivial of property and legal system where generations after generations fight to get the inheritance of joint property. Dr Cheema said the way forward of property reforms was to change the law.

Federal Ombudsman Fauzia Viqar in the session of land reforms stressed one of the problems of property rights lies with the person’s socioeconomic factors, so, it is not the gender but it is more about how powerful you are. She said women have unfortunately inherited disadvantages still which flow complicated through the system.

