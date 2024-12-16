AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
US stocks mostly up as market hopes for ‘Santa Claus rally’

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 08:24pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly rose early Monday, opening a news-heavy week amid optimism that equities will see a “Santa Claus” rally at the end of the year.

Following a lackluster trading performance last week, markets were confident the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates on Wednesday.

Other economic watch items this week include data on November retail sales and personal consumption prices, as well as earnings from Nike and FedEx.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged at 43,822.64.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 6,064.86, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 percent to 20,013.06.

Wall Street pressured by rising bond yields

Among individual companies, Honeywell International jumped 1.9 percent after announcing it is considering spinning off its aerospace business, a move applauded by activist firm Elliot Investment Management.

“Following the portfolio enhancements announced earlier this year, Honeywell is now well-positioned for significant transformational alternatives, and we are continuing our deeper, more granular exploration of their feasibility and possible timing,” Honeywell Chief Executive Vimal Kapur said.

The year-end period is traditionally a buoyant stretch for equities, with the “Santa Claus” rally consisting of the last five trading days of December and the first two of January.

