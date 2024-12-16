AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 194.40 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.4%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
DFML 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
DGKC 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.86%)
FCCL 37.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
FFBL 94.99 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.69%)
FFL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
MLCF 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.76%)
NBP 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.26%)
OGDC 226.52 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (1.6%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.75%)
PIBTL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
PPL 205.98 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (2.25%)
PRL 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.86%)
PTC 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
SEARL 117.51 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.55%)
TELE 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TOMCL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.43%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TREET 26.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (8.21%)
TRG 61.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
UNITY 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.68%)
BR100 12,242 Increased By 92.5 (0.76%)
BR30 38,330 Increased By 237.1 (0.62%)
KSE100 115,592 Increased By 1290.6 (1.13%)
KSE30 36,312 Increased By 506.4 (1.41%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-16

REAP chairman demands 500bps policy rate cut

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:08am

LAHORE: Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Chairman Malik Faisal Jahangir has urged the government to support economic growth by reducing the policy rate by 500 basis points on Monday’s much-likely announcement in one go.

In a statement issued here Friday, he said that a substantial reduction in the policy rate would not only stimulate economic activities but also be beneficial to the government. An undue delay leads to unnecessary loss to the country’s economy, especially when the government is also seriously considering bringing policy rate down to single digits. A timely action would mark a notable improvement in our economic stability and demonstrate the effectiveness of our recent policy measures, he added.

According to him, a considerable reduction has become need of the hour as it would help bring bank mark-up rates back to single digits, making credit more affordable for businesses and consumers alike. Lower interest rates will stimulate investment, boost economic activity, and contribute to the overall prosperity of our nation, he added.

He said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November 2024 has already reduced to 4.9% year-on-year (YoY), compared to 7.2% in the previous month.

He said the actual inflation rate has outperformed all predictions and this positive development is a testament to the diligent efforts of our economic planners and the resilience of our business community. “We remain committed to supporting policies that foster economic growth, stability, and prosperity for all. We will continue to work closely with the government, industry stakeholders, and international partners to sustain and build upon these gains,” he resolved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy SBP interest rates policy rate REAP SBP policy rate policy rate cut Malik Faisal Jahangir REAP chairman

Comments

200 characters

REAP chairman demands 500bps policy rate cut

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

LHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

LPG price increased by Rs10 in Karachi

Dec 16 reminds nation to unite against terrorism: President

Nation stands united against terrorism: PM

Read more stories