Mauritius police issues order to arrest former central bank governor

PORT LOUIS: Mauritius’s police have issued an order for the arrest of the Indian Ocean islands’ former central bank governor, in connection to an inquiry into a conspiracy to defraud case.

Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, who was out of the country, would be arrested as soon as he returned, police said in a notice published in Mauritius newspapers on Sunday.

They gave no more details into the nature of the case he was being investigated over. Seegolam was not immediately reachable for comment.