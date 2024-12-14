EPD raids steel mills and factories

LAHORE: The Environmental Protection Department (EPD), under its ongoing crackdown against polluters, conducted raids on steel mills and other factories in the Saggian Road and Mahmood Booti areas.

Several factories were sealed, and fines were imposed. After reports of open garbage burning at the Batala Steel warehouse, immediate action was taken. The fire was extinguished, and FIRs were lodged against the responsible individuals.

Despite its installation, Hussain Steel Re-Rolling Mill was sealed, and PKR 100,000 was fined for having a non-functional environmental control system (ECS).

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that, according to CM Punjab, air pollution poses a significant threat to public health and reiterated the government's commitment to addressing this issue. The minister warned that all industries must strictly comply with environmental laws or face severe consequences. Inspections of industries in Saggian and Mahmood Booti are ongoing, and no violations will be tolerated. Across the city, daily measures such as wet sweeping, water sprinkling, and washing of dusty roads are being carried out. Inspections and actions against commercial generators are also underway, and sand-carrying trolleys are being monitored for compliance with smog-related SOPs by EPA surveillance teams.

