AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-14

EPD raids steel mills and factories

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2024 08:53am

LAHORE: The Environmental Protection Department (EPD), under its ongoing crackdown against polluters, conducted raids on steel mills and other factories in the Saggian Road and Mahmood Booti areas.

Several factories were sealed, and fines were imposed. After reports of open garbage burning at the Batala Steel warehouse, immediate action was taken. The fire was extinguished, and FIRs were lodged against the responsible individuals.

Despite its installation, Hussain Steel Re-Rolling Mill was sealed, and PKR 100,000 was fined for having a non-functional environmental control system (ECS).

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that, according to CM Punjab, air pollution poses a significant threat to public health and reiterated the government's commitment to addressing this issue. The minister warned that all industries must strictly comply with environmental laws or face severe consequences. Inspections of industries in Saggian and Mahmood Booti are ongoing, and no violations will be tolerated. Across the city, daily measures such as wet sweeping, water sprinkling, and washing of dusty roads are being carried out. Inspections and actions against commercial generators are also underway, and sand-carrying trolleys are being monitored for compliance with smog-related SOPs by EPA surveillance teams.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

air pollution smog steel mills factories Punjab EPD polluters

Comments

200 characters

EPD raids steel mills and factories

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

New corridors being added: Minister unveils plans for CPEC upgrade in Phase-II

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Madrassah registration: President says ‘new law is unnecessary’

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

MoEA concerned about slow work at DHP

Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Commissioner does not fall under definition of ‘person’: ATIR Islamabad

Pak-EU ties make significant strides since grant of GSP

Various areas: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost cooperation

Read more stories